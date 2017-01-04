By Tom Ross

Routt County commissioners agreed Tuesday to spend $437,271 on 11 new vehicles primarily for the Road and Bridge Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Garrett Wiggins said he will be replacing four Bronco interceptors, which are about five years old, with four-wheel-drive pickup trucks. The Broncos, Wiggins said, have been dependable vehicles but their relatively low ground clearance did not prove to be practical on rougher roads and in particular on U.S. Forest Service …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today