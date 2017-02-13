By Tom Ross

Routt County commissioners are expected on Tuesday to approve the hiring of David “Mo” DeMorat, a former U.S. Marine officer, and more recently, a planning manager with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as the county’s new emergency operations director.

DeMorat replaces former long-time county director of emergency management Bob Struble, who retired in October 2016.

DeMorat confirmed Monday that his role with FEMA’s Lessons Learned/Continuous Improvement Program involved reaching out to smaller agencies at the state …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today