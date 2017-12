Art rock pioneers Roxy Music will revisit their 1972 self-titled debut album in early 2018 with a 45th anniversary reissue packed with unreleased demos, outtakes, radio sessions and more.

Roxy Music: 45th Anniversary Edition will arrive February 2nd

