Thursday, March 23, 2017

12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of students smoking marijuana at the Colorado Mountain College dorms. Two citations were issued.

1:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an underaged student who had been drinking at Colorado Mountain College. A citation was issued.

11:50 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today