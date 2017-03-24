Thursday, March 23, 2017
12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of students smoking marijuana at the Colorado Mountain College dorms. Two citations were issued.
1:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an underaged student who had been drinking at Colorado Mountain College. A citation was issued.
11:50 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
