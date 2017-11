Wu-Tang Clan honcho RZA has filed a trademark opposition suit against a Brooklyn dog walking company trying to register the trademark, “Woof-Tang Clan.”

In a lawsuit filed November 15th, RZA (real name Robert Diggs) touted the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: RZA Files Trademark Opposition Suit Against ‘Woof-Tang Clan’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone