By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team couldn’t find a win last week, dropping both ends of two doubleheaders against league opponents.

Steamboat lost twice on the road at Glenwood Springs on Wednesday, falling 6-4 in the first game, then 23-4 in the second.

The team lost twice again Saturday at Eagle Valley, 11-1 and 14-1.

Against Glenwood, a late rally from the Demons cost Steamboat the win. Steamboat scored three runs in the fifth to take a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today