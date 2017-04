By Joel Reichenberger

The Eagle Valley High School girls soccer team broke a tie with Steamboat Springs in a big way Saturday, running away from the Sailors with a 6-0 victory.

The teams came into the game with identical 3-1 league records. The Devils scored three goals in the first half and three in second to bump the Sailors, at least for the time being, out of the league championship picture.

Eagle Valley is now a half game ahead of …read more

