By Joel Reichenberger

It’s not that Sophie Leeson has never scored a goal. She’s a freshman on the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team, sure, but she’s played plenty of games of club soccer.

Still, her eyes grew wide and her heart rate picked up after taking a pass from Keelan Vargas on Saturday as the Sailors played at home against Summit.

A lane opened up, a clean 25 yards to the goal, and she charged ahead with the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today