By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team pulled off one eye-popping upset this weekend. It couldn’t manage a second, however, and with a 3-1 loss to Cherry Creek, the No. 3 seed in the state’s high school hockey tournament, the Sailors ended their season.

"Cherry Creek is a really good team, and our kids put forth a phenomenal effort," coach Ernie Thiel said. "In the end, we ran out of gas playing at that level for

Via:: Steamboat Today