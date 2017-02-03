By Joel Reichenberger

Like anyone who’s grown up in the past 20 years, Steamboat Springs High School senior Raya Duryea has been reminded relentlessly that “winning isn’t the only thing.”

It often struck her as life advice worthy of an eye roll.

“You’re little, and you think, ‘Oh, what can that mean?’” she said. “The wins just taste so good.”

That was before this basketball season, however. It was before losses embarrassingly lopsided and losses, like Friday’s 41-34 defeat at home …read more

