By Joel Reichenberger

The regional tournament is still six weeks away, but the Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team won some valuable confidence for that event at a Thursday triangular.

The Sailors traveled to play Vail Mountain and Aspen and came away with two wins — tight wins, but important ones, as both schools will be in Steamboat’s regional.

“Those were really important head-to-head wins, especially for seeding at regionals,” coach John Aragon said. “I’m really glad it went …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today