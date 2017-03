By John F. Russell

It took overtime, but the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team finally got into the win column Tuesday at Gardner Field with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Battle Mountain in the team’s home opener.

The goal came a little more than a minute into overtime, when Kelly Petix was able to win the ball before a Battle Mountain player could pass it. Steamboat’s Megan Slayer recovered the ball, created some space and made a …read more

