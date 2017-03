By John F. Russell

At first glance, it would appear that Steamboat Springs junior Davis Peterson fueled the Sailors’ 11-7 lacrosse victory over league rival Battle Mountain Thursday with seven of the team’s 11 goals. But after the game, Husky’s coach Jerry Nichols wasn’t talking about the Sailors’ offensive star.

“I hand it to No. 15 (Peter Wharton), your goalie. He had good stuff and the end of the third quarter and he had those two at the end of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today