By Jim Patterson

Athletic contests seldom get much closer than Wednesday’s Class 4A showdown matching the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team against the visiting Windsor Wizards in the opening round of the state playoffs.

After four quarters of back-and-forth action in a game that stayed within two points most of the way, the Wizards pulled out a 51-47 win, advancing to the next round of the playoffs and ending the Sailors’ season.

Steamboat finishes the year 12-12 overall …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today