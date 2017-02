By Joel Reichenberger

Basketball, at least good basketball, takes trust, Steamboat Springs High School senior Charlie Harrington said.

Points per game, January versus February

Player — January — February

Team — 43 — 54

Ethan Riniker, sr.— 12.4 — 15.5

Jake Berry, jr. — 5.6 — 10.5

Tyler Doyne, so. — 2.4 — 6.25

Aden Knaus, so. — 0 — 5

A month ago, that was something seriously lacking from the Sailors boys basketball team and one reason the …read more

