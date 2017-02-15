By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team could have fallen to fourth in the Western Slope League if things had gone awry during a Tuesday home game against Rifle.

Instead, the Sailors took care of business, winning 35-23, and now they’ll be playing for a share of the Western Slope championship Thursday as they welcome Summit.

Summit won the first matchup between the two teams, 52-42, though Steamboat’s been much better since. Once 2-4 in the …read more

