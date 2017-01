By Joel Reichenberger

Mike Farny said he almost didn’t realize what he was walking in on when he took over as the head coach of the Steamboat Springs High School Alpine skiing team a year ago.

That squad was stocked with seniors who quickly and regularly proved they were among the best skiers in the state, repeatedly winning races and earning top-10 finishes.

A year later, Farny’s working through a different kind of season with an entirely different …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today