By Joel Reichenberger

Steamboat Springs High School senior Colton Pasternak waited a long time to wrestle at home on senior night. He’s been working the mats of Steamboat Springs since he was 4 years old, for 14 years.

“It’s important to take a second and savor it,” he said afterward, reflecting.

A second was about all the time he took.

The Sailors played host to a triangular Thursday against Rifle and Palisade and came away with one of their best …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today