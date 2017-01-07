By Joel Reichenberger

The weather made travel to the Roughrider Shootout at Roosevelt High School miserable for the Steamboat Springs High School boys and girls basketball teams.

They tried to drive down Wednesday evening, and the weather forced cancellation of all Thursday’s games, resulting in teams playing twice Friday and once Saturday.

The Sailors’ play in the tournament fit that frustration.

Both the boys and the girls teams went 0-3.

The boys lost to Skyview, 71-35, Niwot …read more

