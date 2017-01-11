By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team didn’t exactly slam the door on Battle Mountain on Tuesday night. The Sailors kept missing important free throws in the game’s waning seconds and the Huskies kept missing woulda-coulda-shoulda essential shots.

Steamboat was reliable on defense all night, however, and in the end that was enough to push the Sailors by the Western Slope League rival in the team’s league opener. Steamboat beat the Huskies, 39-37. “I really challenged …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today