By Joel Reichenberger

It wasn’t a win, but it was close enough Saturday to have the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse coach marveling at her scorebook.

The Sailors hit the road to play at Grand Junction, one of the top teams in the Mountain League. The Tigers went on to win, 17-12, but that five-goal loss wasn’t hard to accept after Steamboat lost to the same team by a combined 25 goals in two games a year ago.

“It …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today