By John F. Russell

Head coach Michael Vandahl’s message to his players before Thursday’s regular-season finale against Summit had nothing to do with winning or losing, league standings or even titles.

“This is the first time a lot of these players have been in this situation,” Vandahl said. “I wanted them to enjoy the moment.”

The Sailors, 8-4 in league play and 11-11 overall, responded with 56-47 victory. The win gives the Steamboat boys a share of the league title, …read more

