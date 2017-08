By Andy Bockelman

One side may have won, but Monday was not a particularly fun day for either team in the Moffat County High School gym.

MCHS hosted Steamboat Springs, with the Sailors winning in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-12 in the rematch of the season opener that also saw Steamboat win 3-0.

Lady Bulldogs didn’t have the energy they needed, said Moffat County coach Erin Knez, as players were ready in the first round and …read more

