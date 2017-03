By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team finished third Saturday in a tournament hosted by Vista Peak Preparatory in Aurora.

That’s not bad, coach John Aragon said, but added the performance was shy of the potential he sees in his team.

The squad was a point out of second place and four behind first.

"I think we were the best team there," he said. "We didn't quite play up to our ability. We're a young team, though,

