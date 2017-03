By Joel Reichenberger

Goals from Sophie Leeson and Keelan Vargas helped power the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team to its second win against Summit in four days.

The Sailors beat the Tigers, 2-0, on Tuesday at Summit High School in a game shortened by snow.

Steamboat beat the same team at home, 1-0, on Saturday.

The win bumps the Sailors to 3-2 on the season, putting them above .500 for the first time following an 0-2 start to the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today