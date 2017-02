One of the hardest things about healthy eating is that you have to give up some of your favorite comfort foods. Or, do you?!

I love pizza. I mean it, I LOVE pizza! So, what is a girl to do when she is craving pizza? Try this recipe and get ready to be cured.

Cauliflower Pizza Bites



Directions:

• Grate one head a cauliflower into a large bowl.

• Add in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and seasonings …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today