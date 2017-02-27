By Scott Franz

If you hopped or squeezed into a Steamboat Springs Transit bus on Saturday, you helped make history.

The local bus service carried 12,034 passengers, beating SST’s previous single-day ridership record of 11,655 passengers that was set on New Year’s Eve of 2007.

“That’s a pretty major mark to achieve,” Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said. “Our drivers were awesome. It was full bus after full bus after full bus. And they did a great job safely and efficiently …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today