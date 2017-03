To the editor,

We are pleased with the report of the proposal given to Steamboat Springs City Council on Feb. 28 (Steamboat Today, Feb. 28) regarding Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. stepping in to help stabilize the Arnold Barn. And we note the large financial contribution by the property owner and the developer.

This is a big positive step forward for the barn and for the Steamboat preservation community.

We send our thanks to Ski Corp. to Wildhorse …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today