By Teresa Ristow

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education on Monday approved a repayment plan for a $60,000 loan the district provided to North Routt Community Charter School in 2012.

The district had loaned the charter school, which is authorized as part of the district, the money as a way to eliminate a running budget shortfall for the roughly 100-student charter school in Clark.

The debt, which had been whittled down from $112,000 to $60,000 by 2012, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today