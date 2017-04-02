By Matt Stensland

The Community Committee for Education is preparing to give a recommendation to Steamboat Springs Board of Education, and it wants more feedback from the public.

The committee, or CC4E, is holding its final community meetings this week.

The meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Steamboat Springs Middle School and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Centennial Hall.

CC4E has been tasked with gathering information about the future of the school district’s facilities.

“We’ve gotten great community feedback,” CC4E …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today