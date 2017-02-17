By Scott Franz
I didn’t get to help lure a duck out of a quickly-freezing pond to safety, or witness any dramatic chases and arrests that you see so often on “COPS.”
But my mostly uneventful ride-along with the Steamboat Springs Police Department last month still furthered my appreciation, and fascination, of the work our police do every day.
And, with a lot of downtime, it was a good time to hear some interesting, comical and insightful tales of recent …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement