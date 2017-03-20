By Scott Tipton/For Steamboat Today

At some point in the next year, Congress will consider legislation to address the needs of America’s infrastructure. In the Natural Resources Committee, we will be considering the ways this infrastructure bill could help federal land management agencies restore access to public lands and support sound management practices.

I recently had the opportunity to chair an oversight hearing of the Natural Resources Federal Lands Subcommittee focused on innovative infrastructure ideas for the National Park …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today