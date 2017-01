By Matt Stensland

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called Thursday to help a group of three snowmobilers who got stuck on Buffalo Pass.

The snowmobilers called for help at about 3:50 p.m.

Search and Rescue member Kristia Check-Hill said two of the sleds had gotten very stuck.

It did not appear the snowmobilers were prepared to stay the night in the backcountry. Check-Hill said the men wanted to get out of the field and did not mind abandoning …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today