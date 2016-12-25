By Teresa Ristow

The Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s Executive Committee is spending this week narrowing the candidate pool for the organization’s next CEO.

Selection committee chairperson Adonna Allen said last week that the position has attracted more than 40 applicants from across the country, as well as two local candidates and one international candidate.

“Obviously, it’s an exciting position,” Allen said.

The new CEO will replace former chamber CEO Jim Clark, who resigned in late November after …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today