By John F. Russell

It’s the type of game many would expect to be played as a regular-season finale. But when the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team faces off against fellow Western Slope powerhouse Aspen at 11 a.m. Saturday, it will be the start of the season not the finish.

The Sailors, ranked 10th in the state last year, will face Aspen, who were ranked No. 11, in the first game of the 2017 season. Last year, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today