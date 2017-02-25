By Joel Reichenberger

There was disappointment in the moment, but Soroco High School girls basketball coach David Bruner said that eventually gave way Saturday to an appreciation.

His Rams rocketed toward the end of the season with big-time dreams — plans to make the regional tournament and maybe even state. They ran into a brick wall in the district tournament, however, and a 54-53 loss Saturday against Rangely in the third-place game there ended the team’s season.

"I can't complain,"

