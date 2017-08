Former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra joined the supergroup Dead Cross Wednesday night for a revised version of the pioneering hardcore group’s 1981 single, “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” This time, though, it was “Nazi Trumps Fuck Off” and each of the band members wore T-shirts with that phrase emblazoned on it

