Jennifer Lopez turns a grimy subway platform into a steamy dance club in the new video for “Amor, Amor, Amor,” the singer’s latest Spanish language single.

In the video, Lopez and featured guest Wisin have their respective troupes showdown in a dance-off at the vacant subway station before the train

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Jennifer Lopez Throw Subway Dance Party in ‘Amor, Amor, Amor’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone