A gay teenager contemplates suicide in Logic’s powerful new “1-800-273-8255” video. The song, which features Alessia Cara and Khalid, takes its name from the actual phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support to those in distress and their loved ones.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Logic's Moving '1-800-273-8255' Suicide Prevention Video

Via:: Rolling Stone