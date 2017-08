Lorde has unveiled six new videos, which reimagine songs from Melodrama. The stripped-down renditions, which were filmed for Vevo, include “Homemade Dynamite,” “Hard Feelings/Loveless,” “Supercut,”

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Lorde’s New Videos for Six Reimagined ‘Melodrama’ Songs

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone