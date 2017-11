When Chad Smith‘s friend, producer Dan Catullo, approached him about hosting the PBS show Landmarks Live in Concert, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer wasn’t sure if he was the right man for the job. “He was like, ‘I’ve come up with this idea where iconic bands will play iconic landmarks anywhere in the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Talk Foo Fighters’ Historic Acropolis Gig

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone