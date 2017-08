The Flaming Lips‘ new video for “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” mixes a D.I.Y. science-fiction short-film with footage of the band performing their track.

The ten-minute-clip comes packed with bright colors, flaming torches, wild outfits, face paint, a motorcycle chase and an abstruse plot

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See the Flaming Lips’ Whimsical ‘Almost Home (Blisko Domu)’ Video

Via:: Rolling Stone