U2, Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Hudson were among the dozens of artists and celebrities to take part in XQ Super School Live, a multi-network special that aired Friday.

Viola Davis, Common, J.J. Abrams, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Khaled, Mahershala Ali and James Corden

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Tom Hanks, James Corden Do Carpool Karaoke on School Bus

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone