Tom Petty meant a lot to the Shelters, and since Petty’s death, the members of the young L.A. rock band haven’t been shy about letting people know. “He really was our best friend and our guide through life,” frontman Chase Simpson

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Tom Petty Proteges the Shelters Play an Intimate Mudcrutch Cover

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone