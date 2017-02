By Teresa Ristow

Fake news, the future of our economy and climate change are among the timely topics experts will discuss during the 15th annual Seminars at Steamboat talks, slated to begin July 10.

Seminars at Steamboat board chair Bob Stein said board members outdid themselves in August by identifying topics and potential speakers who would have relevant presentations nearly a year later.

“The board last August really …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today