By John F. Russell

The race for the girls state skiing title will come down to a battle on the girls side Feb. 24 in Steamboat Springs, with Battle Mountain holding a narrow advantage over Aspen and Vail Mountain headed into the final races of the Colorado High School State Championships.

On the boys side Vail Mountain is racing toward a state title for the first time since 1991, but will have to hold off Summit, Aspen and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today