By Joel Reichenberger

Jett Seymour said he knew things were going well, that his skiing was on point as he entered a pair of NorAm slalom races at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.

Even he didn’t know quite how well he was actually skiing, however, not even after he and his top competition had finished the day’s runs.

Panting for breath Wednesday, he headed from the finish corral to where scorers were tabulating results, and it was only there that …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today