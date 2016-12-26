By Scott Franz

A plan to convert more than half the remaining hotel rooms at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort into updated timeshares recently earned approval, and some ringing endorsements, from the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission.

“I think it looks like a good improvement to the building,” Commissioner Brian Smith said before the commission voted 5-0 to endorse the plan.

Planning Commission Chairman Charlie MacArthur also praised the proposal, which will modernize and greatly change the look of the portion of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today