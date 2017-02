Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

12:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a loud television in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

9:10 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a dog that fell through ice at a pond in the 60100 block of Antelope Way. The dog got out on its own before firefighters arrived.

10:24 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today