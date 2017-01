By Matt Stensland

The beards coming off the mountain told the story of an epic morning of powder skiing Thursday at the Steamboat Ski area.

“Best day I’ve had,” Steamboat Springs snowboarder Paul Smith said after giving his friend Tim Rabbitt a high five.

Between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, the ski area received 20 inches at mid-mountain and 20 inches at the summit.

The snow was knee-deep in most places.

“It got skied pretty hard yesterday I …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today